Greensboro Couple the Faces of Trump Dating Website

For single Donald Trump supporters looking for a romantic partner, the dating world lost a hurdle recently.

The website Trump.dating has launched looking to pair up couples that carry like-minded political views and back the 45th President. The site's also drawn controversy for only allowing users to register as a straight man or straight woman.

"Wouldn’t it be refreshing to already know your date roots for the same team?” the site asks.

And there's a Triad connection.

According to an article published Monday by Triad City Beat, Greensboro's Barrett and Jodi Riddleberger are the man and woman in the hero image on the website. The married couple is seen wearing hats with Trump's trademark "Make America Great Again" slogan in the primary picture.

The Riddlebergers live in Greensboro and helped found Conservatives for Guilford County, a political action committee that helped US Rep. Mark Walker during his run for office according to the story.

