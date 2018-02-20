Greensboro Couple's Photo No Longer Main Pic On Dating Website for Trump Supporters

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man who was one of the faces of a dating service for fans of the president has a felony conviction for sex with a child.

News outlets reported Monday that visitors to the Trump Dating website were greeted with images of Jodi and William Barrett Riddleberger. The married couple are conservative activists involved in a Tea Party-inspired political action committee. Their exact role with the dating site catering to supporters of President Donald Trump is unclear.

State records show William Riddleberger was convicted in 1995 of indecent liberties with a child stemming from filming sex with a 15-year-old girl. He was then 25.

He told WRAL-TV that he's "already paid (his) debt" for that charge. Records show he didn't serve prison time.

As of Tuesday morning, the site features a different couple. WFMY News 2 has reached out to the Riddlebergers and the dating site to ask why their picture was no longer the feature photo. We haven't heard back. We'll update this story when we do.

PREVIOUS STORY | For single Donald Trump supporters looking for a romantic partner, the dating world lost a hurdle recently.

The website Trump.dating has launched looking to pair up couples that carry like-minded political views and back the 45th President. The site's also drawn controversy for only allowing users to register as a straight man or straight woman.

"Wouldn’t it be refreshing to already know your date roots for the same team?” the site asks.

And there's a Triad connection.

According to an article published Monday by Triad City Beat, Greensboro's Barrett and Jodi Riddleberger are the man and woman in the hero image on the website. The married couple is seen wearing hats with Trump's trademark "Make America Great Again" slogan in the primary picture.

The Riddlebergers live in Greensboro and helped found Conservatives for Guilford County, a political action committee that helped US Rep. Mark Walker during his run for office according to the story.

