Greensboro Coworkers Charged After Fight at Work That Prompts School Lockdowns
Greensboro police have charged two co-workers after shots were fired during an altercation between the two. The suspect, latter identified as Shaquille Lee McNeill, was shooting at another employee, later identified as Craig Lawrence Brooks, according to police. Police Chief Wayne Scott says Brooks pulled out an "edged weapon" and then McNeill showed a gun and starting firing shots.
Kelly O'Brien, WFMY 7:00 PM. EST March 09, 2017
