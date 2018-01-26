Greensboro Crossing Guard Nominated For America's Favorite By Safe Kids NC

Back to school (Photo: Guillaume Tunzini)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – One of North Carolina’s Safe Kids County Coalitions nominations for America’s Favorite Crossing Guard is a Triad local.

Johnny Ketcham, a crossing guard at John Van Lindley Elementary School in Greensboro is one of the seven nominees submitted.

According to Safe Kids NC, “if chosen as the winner, the school will receive a $500 grant and the crossing guard will win some cool prizes.”

“We have some great crossing guards in North Carolina and we are honored to have seven nationally recognized,” said Shannon Bullock, director of Safe Kids NC, in a press release. “I encourage everyone to go to www.safekids.org to vote in support of your local school crossing guard.”

Safe Kids says a recent research study from Safe Kids Worldwide confirms there is a problem at school zones across the U.S. and recorded the behaviors of 39,000 middle and high school students crossing the street in school zones during student drop off and pick up time. They say it shows nearly 80% of students did not cross the street safely.

The Americas Favorite Crossing Guard celebrates “the tremendous contribution crossing guards make to protect kids on the move and to recognize their hard work through a national campaign devoted to saying, 'Thank you,'" Safe Kids NC said.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY