Greensboro Family Evacuates After Tree Falls On House

GREENSBORO – Another round of strong storms caused a large tree to fall onto a Greensboro house early Tuesday morning, forcing the people who lived there to evacuate.
It happened at a house on the 3100 block of Canterbury Street. Guilford County EMS says the call came in before 3 a.m., and when crews arrived, they found the tree had crashed onto the roof. A dispatcher says the family got out safely.
Police have roped off the house, and the extent of internal and external damage is unclear.
EMS says the family found a place to stay, so the American Red Cross was not dispatched to help.
WFMY News 2 continues to track the threat of more rain and localized flooding.
