Greensboro Family's Home Destroyed in Fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A family's home was destroyed in a fire on New Year's Day, and firefighters say the family dog may have also been lost in the fire.

Greensboro Firefighters say the fire started at a home in the 3400 block of East Lee Street. The family was not home, but their golden retriever may have been inside when the fire happened.

Assistant Fire Chief Dwayne Church says the home is completely destroyed. He says firefighters are trying to search for the dog.

Fire crews still on scene of house fire on E Lee Street; family was not home when it started, but say everything is lost. One pet got out but they fear another dog did not @WFMY pic.twitter.com/pxLl5d6Rvr — Alma McCarty (@AlmaJMcCarty) January 1, 2018

