Greensboro Firefighter and Teacher Could Win Dream Wedding

GREENSBORO, NC - You may remember Eric Estep and Jessica Smith. Their love story reached thousands in 2016, after Eric called on his firefighter buddies and his girlfriend’s students at Northwest Guilford for an epic proposal.

Now, the couple is one of three finalists in the running to win the wedding of a lifetime. The pair could win the Bella Collina Experience.

Eric said, “We are the only Greensboro couple left. It is a $30,000 wedding experience that includes everything, including the honeymoon. This wedding would give us the wedding that we could never afford, but that love of our caliber deserves.”

There’s one way the couple could win and that’s by getting the max amount votes!

To vote, click here. Also, share on social media by using the hashtag #teamsmithestep.

Voting starts February 7th at noon and ends February 13th.

