Greensboro Firefighters Climb 73 Flights of Stairs To Honor 9/11 Victims

Greensboro firefighters climbed approximately 73 flights of stairs Saturday in the seventh annual 9/11 memorial stair climb at Bellemeade Parking Deck on N. Greene St.

73 flights are the equivalent of the highest floor New York Fire Department firefighters reached on Sept. 11 during the terrorists attacks at the World Trade Center in New York City. The climb honors public safety personnel who died in the attack.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

“This event has become an incredible way for us to come together as a community to remember those who lost their lives on September 11,” said Greensboro Fire Chief Bobby Nugent. “What started out as a way for us to remember though has grown into an event that is much more than that. Our 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is now a very popular community event, fundraiser, and let’s be honest, it’s a great workout.”

Copyright 2017 WFMY