Greensboro Fish Skill Games Business Shut Down, Machines Removed
Greensboro police officers executed a search warrant, and took two fish skills table games from the last remaining business in operation within the city limits. Police sent owners of those types of businesses a warning letter weeks ago.
Alma McCarty, WFMY 1:41 PM. EDT July 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Front Yard Paved Into Highway, Woman Stays
-
VIDEO: MLB in NC?
-
3 Things To Cut From Budget To Save Money
-
Daughter kills mother then herself in Va.
-
Fire hose used to reveal baby's gender
-
How to stay safe in large, crowded spaces
-
Police officer saves dogs from hot car
-
Verify - Eye Vitamins: Worth It Or Waste Of Money?
-
Tech Tuesday: Top $13 Dollar Wireless Deal
-
Montgomery County Commissioners Come Out Against Confederate Flag
More Stories
-
Human Remains Found Outside Winston-Salem ApartmentsJul 18, 2017, 11:17 a.m.
-
Game Over For Fish Game Businesses In GreensboroJul 18, 2017, 2:30 p.m.
-
Trooper Caught On Video Driving Wrong Way Placed On…Jul 18, 2017, 12:45 p.m.