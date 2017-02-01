Greensboro Four's Fight Lives On Generations Later

GREENSBORO, NC – Wednesday marks 57 years to the day since the Greensboro Four re-ignited the civil rights movement, but their message is still relevant today.

Nearly 6 decades after the legendary lunch counter sit-in protest, the legacy of the Greensboro Four still lives on through the students at NC A&T State University.

On this February One Anniversary, a lot of people visited the Greensboro Four statue on the campus of A&T to pay their respects and take pictures.

It's obvious that students on campus still recognize the importance of what those men did at that lunch counter.

In fact, students tell us they learn about it during orientation!

So, we asked students to tell us how they were inspired by the story of the Greensboro Four.

"The Greensboro Four inspired me to overcome adversity and take on challenges head on with no fear and always have confidence in myself and my abilities," said Tivon Ganzy.

"If you really, truly believe in something, you should go for it. You should really help other people to understand why you believe in what you believe in," said Sierra Simmons.

"The Greensboro Four inspired me to stay in school and make the most out of the opportunities that I have," said Juwan Byrd.

"Come here, get my work done, go to school every day, and just do good," said Cameron Young.

"They inspired me to continue to stay in school. They wanted everybody here to be successful and that's the legacy they leave behind," said LJ Priester.

"The Greensboro Four inspired me to always persevere. What I mean by that is, when times get hard, never give up and always push through," said Jordan Prince.

We also asked students what they can do to keep the Greensboro Four's legacy alive.

The number one answer we received was “stay in school.”



