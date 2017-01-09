Greensboro Hit & Run Leaves Man Hospitalized

GREENSBORO, NC -- Greensboro Police are looking for the driver they say hit and man and kept going.

Police say it happened just after one o'clock this morning on Hewitt St near Cranbrook St.

Police say an unidentified male was struck by an unknown vehicle. They say the involved vehicle left the scene following the crash. Emergency crews took the victim to the hospital with serious injury.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this on-going and active investigation.

Anyone who witnessed or has information pertaining to the crash is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department or call Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000.

