Greensboro Hosts First Resource Fair For Ex-Offenders Of Its Kind

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The City of Greensboro hosted the first resource fair of its kind for people with criminal records offering resources addressing expunction, transportation, employment, training, education opportunities and more.

Love Crossling, Director of Human Relations for the City of Greensboro, says “the resource fair is designed to help people who are navigating re-entry.”

Crossling says sometimes the people they help haven’t even been incarcerated, and just have a particular infraction on their record that hasn’t allowed them to get a job.

Thrive GSO is a City of Greensboro-sponsored organization that helps resource-seekers access to them as a hub that gathers such resources in a single place.

Irving Allen, one of the founding partners of Thrive GSO, says the hub came into fruition after noticing the need for reentry information and resources in the community.

“Not only can we address the ex-offenders, but we can also do a community readiness piece where we talk to businesses, community organizations and even look at the City’s practices in hiring and volunteering.”

Allen says this is an opportunity to ensure the community is ready to receive ex-offenders just as much as they are ready to reincorporate into the community.

Participating agencies included: NC Works Career Center, Welfare Reform Liaison Project, Guilford Technical Community College, Inmates to Entrepreneurs, Reading Connections, Wheels 4 Hope, Ready 4 Change, Interactive Resource Center, A&K Training Facility, Assurance Wireless, Degrees Matter, Goodwill, Thrive GSO, The Almond Connection, Greensboro Human Relations Department, Step Up, Johnson’s Second Chance Staffing, and M8D 2 Rise.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY