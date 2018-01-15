Greensboro Is Home To Two Sites On The U.S. Civil Rights Trail

The International Civil Rights Center and Museum in downtown Greensboro. (Photo: WFMY News 2)

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- Greensboro is featured twice on the new U.S.Civil Rights Trail.

The trail unveiled Monday is a collaborative effort from 14 states to promote tourism to civil rights landmarks across the country.

It's a collection of about 130 churches, courthouses, schools, and other landmarks that challenged segregation in the 1950s and 1960s. The slogan is, "What happened here changed the word."

In Greensboro, the International Civil Rights Center and Museum makes it in the top 14 for civil rights trails destinations.

"This is a great opportunity to make Greensboro a destination city. I think what is happening here can really add to that," John Swaine ,CEO of the civil rights museum said.

The February One Monument dedicated to the four men who started the sit-in movement at Woolsworth's is also a part of the trail.

Community leaders across the country, hope that the trail inspires more people to learn about civil rights movement.

"This is about the future, it's about the lives we are going to impact, it's about the people who didn't even know that they had a social justice bone in their bodies, " Swain said.

You can find more information about the trail here.

Although Monday was the official announcement for the civil rights trail, the civil rights museum in downtown Greensboro will celebrate on February first marking the 58th anniversary of when the Greensboro Four sat down at the whites only lunch counter.



