Greensboro Leaders Defend City's Water After Ad Calls Supply 'Toxic'

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- When a new ad from the Natural Resources Defense Council calls out the City of Greensboro's water supply, the city stands up for itself.

"Every morning the first thing I do is I fill up my 16 oz. cup of water and I drink it every single day," explains Mike Borchers, the Assistant Director for Greensboro's Water Resources Department. "I fully vouch for the quality of the water here in the City of Greenbsoro."

The NRDC ad claims the water supply is "toxic" and has chemicals that cause "cancer in lab animals."

Borchers explains there is a chemical found in the city's water supply similar to Gen X, but says the levels are consistently lower than the EPA's Health Advisory. According to the EPA, there should be no health risk in drinking the water with such low levels, even over a lifetime.

"The water we drink each and every day is safe," Borchers assures.

The ad goes on to attack Senator Trudy Wade of Guilford County, claiming she's trying to dam up anti-pollution efforts.

In an email, Senator Wade says in part:

"The ad is a preposterous and misleading scare tactic. I understand why Greensboro is so upset with this fringe environmental group's attack on our community."

Rob Perks, a campaign director with the Natural Resources Defense Council says the organization is running a statewide campaign to urge citizens to push lawmakers to prevent pollution in the first place. He says they have scientists and experts who can back up their claims.

"Our larger issue is the fact that lawmakers in North Carolina refuse to act to protect the water, they're protecting the polluters," Perks says.

Perks explains they called out Senator Wade and three other state Senators who recently reached out to the EPA to audit the state's DEQ. The organization's fear is that the audit will derail anti-pollution efforts.

In Greensboro, Borchers says the city is working to find the source of the chemical. There's also a plan in the works to help filter the chemical traces out of the water.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to the City of Greensboro's Water Resources Department.

