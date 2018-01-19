Greensboro Man Dies After Being Found With Multiple Gunshot Wounds

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police are looking for whoever shot a man and left him for dead in the middle of the street.

It happened Friday morning in the 3500 block of Riverside Dr. First responders found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He later died at a local hospital.

Investigators say the shooting followed a dispute between the victim and several other people but they do not know what the fight was about.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637.

