Greensboro Man Found Guilty in 2013 Killing of Guilford Tech Student

GREENSBORO (AP) — A Greensboro man has been convicted of killing a college student more than three years ago.

A jury found 35-year-old Bertie McQueen guilty of second-degree murder and robbery charges in the death of 21-year-old Derrick Rogers.



Rogers, who was a student at Guilford Technical Community College, was found shot to death in a parking lot on July 2, 2013.



McQueen's defense had been that he and Rogers were both present at the time of the shooting because of a drug deal.



A third man, 28-year-old Damon Jerel Bell, is charged with accessory after the fact. His case is still pending.



No word yet on McQueen's sentencing.

