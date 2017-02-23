Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan Talks Jobs & Development

(Photo: Hodgin, Carrie M., WFMY)

GREENSBORO, NC -- We like to let you get answers directly from your city leaders.

Today, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan joined Eric Chilton to talk about some of the things happening in and around Greensboro!



Mayor Vaughan attended Tuesday's jobs announcement in High Point. Alorica announced that after hiring 800 people last year, the company is hiring 600 more people for the call center. Mayor Vaughan said the announcement is also good news for Greensboro. She said we know people work in one city and live and shop in another, so any job creation can create a spillover effect for the other cities. So Greensboro city leaders wanted to enjoy the announcement with the city of High Point.

She also shared that there are several companies hiring in Greensboro as well. She shared that Lincoln Financial is making an investment in their building downtown and are continuing to hire. Qorvo is building a building that will house 500 employees and they have said they will hire 100 employees. United Guaranty was recently bought by Arch Capital Group, one of the largest mortgage companies in the country, and they will keep their headquarters in Greensboro. She also mentioned that Haeco and HondaJet are hiring people every month.

There has also been lots of developments in downtown Greensboro. Earlier this week, Eric Chilton visited the Greensboro Distillery and we've also recently seen the new boxcar arcade and Morehead Foundry. So we asked the mayor what else is happening in downtown Greensboro that people can look forward to. She said its nice to see the diversity of the businesses and restaurants opening in downtown. She also said there will be a groundbreaking with the Tanger Center for the Performing Arts some time soon.

You can watch all of the mayor's comments by watching the video above.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

The Good Morning Show

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

(© 2017 WFMY)