Greensboro Native Wins America's Next Top Model Photo Contest

GREENSBORO, N.C -- A woman from Greensboro is getting national recognition. Sania Easter won America's Next Top Model look of the week.

She submitted this picture from Greensboro fashion week and won! Each week, America's Next Top Model and Rimmel London pick a new winner.

She began doing pageants when she was 2 years old and started modeling after that. She recently turned her passion into a business.

Sania and her mom started Platform Model Mentoring in Greensboro. And keep your fingers crossed because she applied for next season's, America's next top model.

She's also walking in New York's Fashion Week in February.

