Greensboro Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Continues

Two Greensboro Police Officers, Officer J.R. LaBarre and Officer L.S. Garrison, were patrolling the area after Crime Stoppers got a tip about possible drug activity nearby. The shooting happened after a car chase, foot chase and struggle between Officer LaBarre and the suspect.

Alma McCarty, WFMY 3:50 PM. EST February 13, 2017

