Greensboro Pastor Charged With Indecent Liberties With A Child

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro pastor was arrested Thursday on several charges of indecent liberties with a child.
Court documents indicate Kenneth Leon Fairbanks is charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious indecent liberties with a child.
Records with Greensboro Police show Fairbanks was arrested Thursday afternoon.
He's scheduled to have his first court appearance Friday afternoon.
Various websites indicate Kenneth Fairbanks served as a pastor for Faithworks Ministries, Inc., a congregation based in Greensboro.
It's not clear what role Fairbanks had with the church at the time of his arrest.
