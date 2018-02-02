WFMY
Greensboro Pastor Charged With Indecent Liberties With A Child

Erica Stapleton, WFMY 1:15 PM. EST February 02, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro pastor was arrested Thursday on several charges of indecent liberties with a child.

Court documents indicate Kenneth Leon Fairbanks is charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious indecent liberties with a child.

Records with Greensboro Police show Fairbanks was arrested Thursday afternoon.

He's scheduled to have his first court appearance Friday afternoon.

Various websites indicate Kenneth Fairbanks served as a pastor for Faithworks Ministries, Inc., a congregation based in Greensboro.

It's not clear what role Fairbanks had with the church at the time of his arrest.

 

