Greensboro PD: Man Dies After Being Shot, Hit By Car

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and hit by a car earlier this month.

Greensboro Police said 40-year-old Archery Monyae Thompson, Sr. of Greensboro was shot and hit by a vehicle on March 14 near the intersection of Julian St. and Omaha St. He died from his injuries on March 16.

Detectives weren't able to call his death a homicide right away because of his various injuries. But after preliminary autopsy results they've ruled Thompson's death a homicide.

A witness called 911 after hearing gunfire on March 14. That's when investigators found Thompson in the roadway just after midnight.

Detectives are now following up on leads, as they try to track down the person or people responsible.

If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the key word "badboyz."

All calls to Crime stoppers are completely anonymous, and you could get a $2,000 reward.

