Greensboro Police Awarded For National Night Out Participation

The residents at the Northland Apartments on North O’Henry Blvd. in Greensboro was one of thousands nationwide that was hosting a “National Night Out” block party. National Night Out has been held for the last 31 years on the first Tuesday in August as a way for communities to get together and learn about crime and drug prevention. (Photo: WFMY News 2)

GREENSBORO, N.C.--The Greensboro Police Department is in the national spotlight for its planning and execution of National Night Out on August 2, 2016.

The National Association of Town Watch selected The Gate City as a National Award Winner for its participation in the Annual National Night Out, which celebrated 33 years in 2016.

Last year, approximately 140 neighborhoods throughout Greensboro celebrated National Night Out through an assortment of activities including; cook outs, musical performances, public safety displays, block parties, and events for kids.

“National Night Out helps build rapport and a sense of teamwork among community members and first responders,” said Police Chief Wayne Scott. “The safety of our city depends on teamwork among our officers and the people they serve. National Night Out helps build that sense of teamwork.”

Founded in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out is celebrated nationwide and in Canada the first Tuesday in August. It is intended to:

Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness

Generate support for, and participation in, local crime prevention programs

Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships

This is the twenty-third year that the police department and city residents have been recognized for their participation in National Night Out.

Effective crime prevention, however, requires more than a one-night event. Greensboro police advise year-long Community Watch programs, which have been proven effective in reducing crime and improving quality of life in neighborhoods throughout the city.

To learn more about National Night Out, or to start a Community Watch program in your neighborhood, call your Community Resource Officer, or the Community Relations Coordinator at 336-373-2636.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Copyright 2016 WFMY