Decomposed Body Found At Abandoned Greensboro Factory

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 8:37 PM. EST January 16, 2017

GREENSBORO, NC - Greensboro Police are investigating a decomposed body that was found Monday afternoon.

According to police, the body was found at abandoned Cone Mills Factory on Fairview street in Greensboro around 3:45 p.m.

Police on the scene tell WFMY News 2 they were doing a survey of the area when they found the body. They said it is severely decomposed, and it looks like it has been there for a while.

An autopsy needs to be done to see what happened to the body, and if there was any foul play.

WFMY News 2 will update you as more information comes in. 

