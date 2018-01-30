Greensboro Police Cracking Down on Traffic Violations on Wendover Ave.

Drivers will notice more Greensboro police officers on Wendover Ave. Wednesday morning.

Officers in marked and unmarked cars will use radar to track speeders between Battleground Ave. and Walker Ave. from 10 a.m. to noon.

Officers will also be enforcing crash-causing violations and seatbelt laws.

“Speed limits are based on research and established for the protection of the public,” explained Officer J.B. Price with the Traffic Safety Unit. “As speeds increase, the chances of crashes causing injury and property damage also increase. That’s why it’s so important that drivers obey posted speed limits.”

Greensboro police say the enforcement is a continuation of the department’s commitment to make the roadways as safe as possible.

