Greensboro Police: Driver Killed After Crashing Into Tree

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Wednesday night.

It happened on Fleming Road near Brass Eagle Loop.

Authorities say a Chevrolet work van ran off a road to the right and hit a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other cars involved in the crash.

Police are looking into what caused the van to leave the road.

The identity of the driver has not been released yet.

