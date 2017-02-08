Greensboro Police Getting Brand New Mobile Command Center

Greensboro Police (Photo: File/WFMY News 2)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro Police are getting a big donation that will help officers better serve their community.

Greensboro Police Foundation got the City Council's approval to donate a brand new mobile command center to the police department.

Foundation members raised $120,000 to buy the 2007 Freightliner from a Pennsylvania dealer.

“We are very thankful to the Foundation for acquiring this vehicle,” said Police Chief Wayne Scott. “It provides us with a much-needed capability. And, at no cost to the tax-payer, this is a win-win situation.”

The vehicle has two double-slide outs, an information-technology center, a kitchenette, and a restroom.

The mobile command center serves two functions for the police department: incident management and community engagement.

Greensboro Police say the vehicle provides centralized command, control, and communications when deployed for incident management.

When used for community engagement, the vehicle serves as a visible location for crime prevention efforts and a rally point for community gatherings.

The new vehicle will replace the old 1998 mobile command center which did not have a restroom.

The Foundation’s first campaign raised $125,000 for the department to purchase additional body worn cameras in 2013.

The Greensboro Police Foundation is an independent non-profit organization that supplements city funding to provide additional resources to help officers have the best training and equipment possible in order to provide the highest level of service to its citizens. For more information, visit www.greensboropolicefoundation.org .

