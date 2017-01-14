Greensboro Police Investigating Convenience Store Shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police are investigating a homicide that happened at a convenience store.
Investigators say 33-year-old Terry Allred was shot early Saturday morning. It happened at the Grab-N-Go on the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Authorities say Allred was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
There's no suspect information at this time.
