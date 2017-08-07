Greensboro Police Launching 'CSI Academy' For New Hires

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Now is your chance to be a part of the Forensic Services Division of the police department – a real life CSI!

After an increase in the number of Crime Scene Investigator vacancies, the Greensboro Police Department is launching a 16-week academy to train new hires the ins and outs of the profession. Four weeks will be spent in the classroom, and students will spend the remaining 12 weeks training in the field. During the academy, students will learn how to photograph crime scenes, take fingerprints, and write reports.

Talking with a CSI supervisor with the Greensboro Police Dept. - they're looking to fill vacancies @WFMY pic.twitter.com/cmlgfxw0RD — Alma McCarty (@AlmaJMcCarty) August 7, 2017

The CSI Academy is accepting applications from now until August 28. To qualify – you need either an Associate’s Degree or a High School Diploma or GED, as well as one to three years of local, state or federal government experience.

Crime Scene Supervisor Vickie Moore, now in her 26th year with the division, says the right candidates will be inquisitive and be ready to work independently. She says anyone with even a slight interest should apply. For her – she said she’s never had a boring day on the job.

