Greensboro Police Officer Gives Woman A Helping Hand

Cpl. Brown with the Greensboro Police Department helps woman cross the road. (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Sometimes you just need a helping hand and that’s exactly what a Greensboro woman got.

A person in the community captured a moment as Greensboro Police Officer Cpl. M.P. Brown helped a woman cross the street.

The woman asked the officer if she could hold on to him because she was unsteady on her feet.

Cpl. Brown said he was honored to oblige.

Now that’s a wonderful helping hand in the community!

