Greensboro Police Release Video From Deadly Mall Shooting

A freeze frame of surveillance video shows 33-year-old Westley Tugman and his 13-year-old niece moments before a suspect shot and killed Tugman in the Four Seasons Town Center parking lot in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Greensboro Police Department has released surveillance video from a deadly shooting in the parking lot of Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro.

Police were called to the scene of the shooting, in the JCPenney parking lot, around 1:30 last Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say they found 33-year-old Westley Tugman, of Lenoir, killed by a single gunshot to his midsection.

According to police, Tugman and his 13-year-old niece had gone shopping at the mall. As they left, a man approached them in the parking lot, demanding their belongings, police say.

When Tugman did not cooperate, the man shot and killed him.

"It is a totally innocent victim," said Detective Mary Nero. "He was there on a Saturday shopping, like most Americans do on a Saturday morning, Saturday afternoon. He wasn't parked in a shady spot, he was parked as close to the store as he could, and he just unfortunately was a victim of a terrible tragedy."

In the surveillance video released by police Friday, Tugman and his niece can be seen leaving the store. The two first walk down the sidewalk to the right before turning in the opposite direction to go to their car. Police say, what can be seen next, is the suspect approaching Tugman before shooting and killing him.

Investigators say they believe this was a random act, but with it happening in the middle of the afternoon, they know someone in community has information that could help catch the suspect or suspects.

"It's right there at the entrance at 1:30 on a Saturday, a beautiful Saturday," Nero said. "We have all these folks, so my plea is that for whoever was there at that time, saw something, knows something, to please come forward because we have a family that's suffering."

If you have any information that could help police solve this case, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

