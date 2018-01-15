Boy Shot In Drive-By Shooting: Greensboro Police

GREENSBORO - Greensboro police confirmed a 13-year-old boy was shot Monday afternoon on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police said it happened on the 1000 block of MLK Jr. Drive around 2:30 when Guilford Metro 911 received a report of a drive-by shooting. As of 3:30, police were still at the scene.

Lt. Golden says the boy suffered a single gunshot wound. The boy is listed in critical condition and is undergoing surgery at Moses Cone Hospital. He was taken to Moses Cone by car. Officers were on scene at the hospital when the boy arrived.

MLK Jr. Drive is closed between Tuscaloosa Street and Ross Avenue due to the investigation.

This story is developing. Stay with WFMY News 2 for the latest.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY