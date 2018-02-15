Greensboro Police: Rumors Of Gun At Grimsley High School Are Not True

Grimsley Senior High School (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro Police confirm that reports of a gun on campus at Grimsley High School Thursday are false.

On social media, Greensboro Police posted:

There is NO gun on the Grimsley campus. The report was false. NO GUN on Grimsley High School campus.

Several parents say school principal, Dr. Johncarlos Miller, sent out a robocall informing them nothing happened, that all students at school were safe and accounted for and that teaching and learning would continue.

Susan Danielsen, Public Information Officer with the Greensboro Police Department says there were more officers on campus Thursday, following the deadly school shooting in Florida. Danielsen says all high schools in GCS district had a larger police presence to help ease tension.

