Skills Fish Games Armed Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC - Greensboro police are looking for two men they say robbed an adult gaming center.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Monday at Skill Fish Games on Summit Avenue.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Police say the men went into the gaming center, pulled out guns, and demanded money.

Investigators say the suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say one of the suspects also took the security guard's handgun.

Police believe the men drove off in a dark-colored newer-model sedan with a yellow-and-red colored license plate.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information, call the Greensboro Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2017 WFMY