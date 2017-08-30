Greensboro Police Use Social Media to Push No Drinking and Driving Message

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Greensboro Police Department took to social media Wednesday, to urge driving safety over the Labor Day Weekend.

The department posted on Facebook and Twitter, writing, "If drunk driving weren't the second leading cause of car wrecks in NC, more cops would get #LaborDay off. Your tax dollars at work."

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, 166 people have died so far this year in accidents cause by intoxicated drivers.That number is down 23 percent from this time last year, but Greensboro police say that's not enough.

"We want to see the number be zero," Greensboro Police Officer J.B. Price said. "A lot of times when people drink alcohol they don't understand that their choices actually might not impact themselves but the people around them. Far more often than not we see the poor choices of an impaired driver greatly impact and cause tragedy for other families."

Greensboro Police and Highway Patrol are stepping up enforcement through the holiday weekend to crack down on drunk and impaired driving. They'll be stationed throughout the city and on our roadways.



Copyright 2017 WFMY