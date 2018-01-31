Greensboro Police Vehicle Crashes Into House

Greensboro police car crashes into house at South Aycock and Haywood Streets

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police are investigating after a patrol vehicle crashed into a house.

Police said the patrol car crashed into the vacant house at the intersection of Aycock and Haywood Streets.

An officer was on the way to a shooting when another vehicle cut the officer off on the road.

Several of us from @WFMY on scene here at the Corner of Haywood Street and S. Aycock on @greensborocity — for a Police Car into a house. Working on details. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/RmtgdSHc70 — Janson Silvers (@JansonSilvers) February 1, 2018

The officer crashed into the porch of the house. Police said no one was injured.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WFMY-TV