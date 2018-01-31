WFMY
Greensboro Police Vehicle Crashes Into House

GPD Police Car Crashes Into House

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 11:55 PM. EST January 31, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police are investigating after a patrol vehicle crashed into a house.

Police said the patrol car crashed into the vacant house at the intersection of Aycock and Haywood Streets.

An officer was on the way to a shooting when another vehicle cut the officer off on the road.

The officer crashed into the porch of the house. Police said no one was injured. 

