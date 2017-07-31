Are You Fit To Be A Cop?

Police Officer Physical Abilities Test

GREENSBORO, NC - Can you climb a fence or drag a 150-pound dummy?

You'll have to if you want to become a police officer with the Greensboro Police Department.

"When it comes down to the physical portion of it, you want to make sure that your endurance is up," said Officer Otis Hudson. "The biggest thing involving this is core strength."

Police Officer Physical Abilities Test

The Greensboro Police Department uses a timed test to determine if an applicant can perform the physical duties of an officer.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

The Police Officer Physical Abilities Test, also known as POPAT, is a two-part test based on a pass or fail basis.

Applicants get 7 minutes and 15 seconds to complete the first obstacle course.

The second part must be completed in 3 minutes and 30 seconds.

The test includes a list of physical activities, such as pushups, running, crawling, jumping, climbing a fence, dragging a 150-pound dummy and rolling a 100-pound heavy bag on a mat.

If you fail the exam, you can retake it.

If you fail the second time around, you'll have to reapply.

Police Officer Physical Abilities Test

"You have to have a drive and commitment to be a police officer," said Officer Hudson. "Doing sit ups, planks, flutter kicks, leg raises, and things like that to help your core really helps you to complete this course."

The Greensboro Police Department accepts applications year round.

If you want to earn a badge, you can apply here.

Copyright 2017 WFMY