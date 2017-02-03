Greensboro Preparing For UNC-Notre Dame Matchup

GREENSBORO, NC -- The water shortage in Chapel Hill means the UNC-Notre Dame game is moving to Greensboro.

The ACC powerhouses will go head to head Sunday at the Greensboro Coliseum and businesses along Gate City Boulevard are gearing up for the last-minute switch-up.

"That's great since we're not having the ACC tournament here," explains Wan Pao, the General Manager at Stamey's BBQ right across from the Coliseum. "This is ACC country and that's what we like to hear."

For Pao, more basketball means more business. In fact, a lot of folks working at shops and restaurants up and down the street say they're happy to help the last-minute crowds, especially on the same day as the super bowl, where a lot of people are ordering takeout.

As for tickets to the game, they were sold out at the Dean Dome. No more tickets will be sold at the Coliseum.

The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.



