Greensboro Residents Now Able To Buy Alcohol Before Noon

Sunday was the first day the Brunch Bill was in effect in Greensboro. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, NC - On Sunday the 'Brunch Bill' went into effect in Greensboro, allowing residents to buy alcohol before noon.

Businesses and customers are happy about the change. A local restaurant, The Iron Hen, said people were disappointed last weekend when they couldn't get a drink.

Servers say they hope this brings a bigger brunch rush, and think it will become more popular as the word goes out.

Not everyone is happy with the bill. Some believe that Sunday should be reserved for God, not to buy alcohol.

