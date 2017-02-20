Greensboro School Closed Monday Due To Sicknesses

A sign for New Garden Friends School's Guilford Campus sits on New Garden Road in Greensboro. (Photo: WFMY News 2)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- About half the student population at New Garden Friends School's upper school came down with sicknesses recently. That's why administrators say they decided to cancel classes Monday.

Head of School Kim Freedman told WFMY News 2 administrators noticed students and staff members were coming down with sicknesses, like the flu, stomach bugs or upper respiratory illnesses. Freedman said the issue was most prevalent Friday.

Monday, administrators made the decision to cancel school for the day as a precaution. While students were home, staff disinfected the building.

New Garden's upper school teaches 7th to 12th grade students. The lower school was not affected by illnesses and was open Monday.

READ MORE: Two Flu Deaths In Forsyth County; State Total Jumps To 32

Local health officials say it's easy to spread these sorts of illnesses, especially in the winter months.

"It’s very easy for stomach bugs, flus and viruses, to be passed around this time of year because people are congregated in a very warm area," said Vonda Pabon, clinic services nurse manager with the Guilford County Health Department.

READ MORE: CDC: Flu 'Widespread' In 43 States

Pabon says the biggest mistake sick people make when they go to work or school is underestimating how sick they really are.

"'Oh, I’ve got a little cough a little fever, not much, I’m just not feeling my best, but I’m going to go ahead and try it anyway,'" she said. "At that time, when they’re coughing or sneezing and not covering their mouths as closely, not washing their hands as often as they should be, viruses do often transfer themselves and spread."

To keep this from happening to you at work or school, Pabon says it's important to always wash your hands after touching commonly used surfaces and always cover your nose and mouth when you sneeze.

Pabon also wants to remind you that it is peak flu season, and she says, the best way to avoid the virus is to get your flu shot.

Copyright 2017 WFMY