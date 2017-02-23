Greensboro Science Center Opening Aquarium Expansion In March

Courtesy: Greensboro Science Center

GREENSBORO, NC – There is something fishy going on at the Greensboro Science Center!

On Thursday they announced the opening of their new and improved aquarium. The Wiseman Aquarium, which is an expanded version of their old aquarium, will open on March 15.

Join us 3/15 for our aquarium expansion opening! Here’s the schedule: 10am ribbon cutting, 10-12 GSC member preview, 12 open to all visitors pic.twitter.com/CO3CeCjVy0 — GSO Science Center (@GreensboroSC) February 23, 2017

The aquarium is named after the Wiseman family who donated $1 million to the science center.

CEO Glenn Dobrogosz said,

"Eric and Susan Wiseman have turned their passion into something that will serve, teach and inspire millions of citizens and visitors for generations. The power of science can never be understated. The protection of our planet's spectacular biological diversity is something that transcends all else."

With the new expansion comes new exhibits focused on the education of biological diversity. This includes habitats like a kelp forest, mangrove swamp and a Pacific reef!

In addition to the habitats, new fish that are coming include garden eels, seahorses, lionfish, and sea anemones.

"Opening a high quality, AZA-accredited aquarium is a monumental success story for any community. Having the support and ability to significantly expand that aquarium just three years after the initial grand opening is unprecedented," said Dobrogosz. "The Wiseman Aquarium will continue to drive new tourism in Central North Carolina as well as catalyze continued excitement and innovation in the development of our evolving 3 in 1 destination right here in Greensboro."

Admission to the aquarium is included with general admission. General admission is $13.50 for adults ages 14-64, $12.50 for children ages 3-13, and $12.50 for seniors ages 65+. Children 2 and under and Greensboro Science Center members are free.

