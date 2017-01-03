Greensboro Seeing Less People Living With Poverty, Report

Homeless man asking for help (Photo: Zinkevych, V.NOVIKOVA)

GREENSBORO, NC – The City of Greensboro is starting the year with good news for the community.

The city announced it is seeing less people living in poverty, according to an annual trend report. The rate declined from nearly 20% of people dealing with poverty to 16%, and residents are earning $1,000 more than last year.

“It’s encouraging to see this significant drop in Greensboro’s poverty rate, paired with an increase in median earnings. We have been diligently working to address this issue by bringing more jobs to our community to provide better opportunities to our residents, while cultivating a workforce for our vast college population,” said Mayor Nancy Vaughan.

The report also talks about how the quality of life has improved in the city. We are seeing less teen pregnancies, and the infant mortality rate is dropping as well.

