Greensboro Students Confront Lawmakers On Gun Reform

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Students will return to class Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for the first time, since 17 people were gunned down. It will be a half day with extra security and counselors on campus in Parkland, Florida. The school building where all those people died is permanently closed off by a chain link fence covered with posters.

Since the school shooting, there’s been a renewed effort for tighter gun laws, not just in Florida, but across the nation including the Triad.

Tonight, Greensboro students took their concerns directly to lawmakers. Democratic lawmakers from Guilford County held a town hall-style meeting where students showed up, and spoke their mind.

Two weeks ago, they said it wasn’t a shock when they saw the headlines about another school shooting that claimed more innocent lives. However, feeling that number did scare them, and that's why they're doing something about it.

“I got a notification on my phone, that the Parkland shooting had happened, and I didn't think twice. It was just another shooting,” said Maura Toole, a Grimsley High School freshman.

“It really hit me, the gravity of this specific shooting - how many people were killed, how many people are injured, and how preventable this was,” said freshman Nico Gleason.

The movement has started across the nation called "March For Our Lives." The march itself will take place next month on the 24th, in different cities like in Washington D.C., and right here in Greensboro. The message these students are spreading: stricter gun laws, and common sense legislation.

“Private citizens should not have access to something that is meant to kill as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time as possible,” said Dominic Patafie, “this is just the beginning, it’s a month until the March and that’s not the end of this movement. We hope to start a big wave of change.”

Despite their age - some as young as high school freshman - they want legislators know they're serious about change, and they're listening.

“On the one hand it's a little sad that we had a tragedy that has encouraged this, but they have absolutely stepped up to the plate,” said Representative Cecil Brockman.

“I’m sort of overwhelmed by their passion and enthusiasm for taking the situation under control,” said Representative Pricey Harrison, “We have not been able to counter the influence of the NRA in the local grassroots lobby here North Carolina, so if these students - God bless them – can do it at grassroots level, that would be great.”

“It’s going to bipartisan topic as well, because we may not agree on how we do things, but we do agree – Democrats and Republicans – that we have to do something to protect our children,” said State Senator Gladys Robinson, “We cannot afford for this kind of thing to happen in Guilford County.”

The students are hoping to have thousands show up the Greensboro march, mostly students. Again, it's March 24th, downtown.

