Greensboro 'Survivor' Contestant Who Outed Fellow Contestant Loses Job

Jeff Varner, who outed one of his teammates as transgender on this week's episode, is not only out of the running for the $1 million prize, he's out of a job.
Varner told the Greensboro News & Record that he was fired Thursday from his real estate job.
The newspaper quoted him as saying he is “in the middle of a news story that we don’t want anything to do with.”
On this week's episode of "Survivor: Game Changers," Varner outed Zeke Smith as transgender.
Varner was asked to leave his tribe without a vote.
He later apologized on Twitter.
