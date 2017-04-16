Greensboro 'Survivor' Contestant Who Outed Fellow Contestant Loses Job

Jeff Varner (Photo: CBS.com)

Jeff Varner, who outed one of his teammates as transgender on this week's episode, is not only out of the running for the $1 million prize, he's out of a job.

Varner told the Greensboro News & Record that he was fired Thursday from his real estate job.

The newspaper quoted him as saying he is “in the middle of a news story that we don’t want anything to do with.”

On this week's episode of "Survivor: Game Changers," Varner outed Zeke Smith as transgender.

Varner was asked to leave his tribe without a vote.

He later apologized on Twitter.

© 2017 WTSP-TV