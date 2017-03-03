Greensboro Swarm Don Pink Jerseys For Pink Out Game

GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Swarm are getting a new look! But it's only temporary, and for a good cause!

Swarm President Steve Swetoha and Tracy Myers with Allegacy Federal Credit Union joined Eric Chilton on the Good Morning Show to talk about Saturday night's game!



The night is focused on raising money and awareness for breast cancer research. The team's wearing special theme jerseys and celebrating breast cancer survivors at half time. They also encourage all fans to wear pink to "pink out" the Fieldhouse.

People have a chance to win the jerseys the team will be wearing to help raise money for Susan G Komen. They jerseys are authentic NBA jerseys and they'll be auctioned off in a silent auction format. Jerseys will be autographed and presented to the winners post game.

Allegacy's mission is "people helping people" to be their best self. They believe in giving back to the arts, education, health and community service organizations throughout the Triad in order to enrich and improve the lives of people everywhere.

The Pink Out game is Saturday, March 4 at 7:00 pm when the Swarm play the Grand Rapids Drive. There are still a few tickets available. For more information on the game, or to buy tickets, click here.

