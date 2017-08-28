Greensboro Swift Water Rescue Team On Standby To Help With Hurricane Harvey Rescues

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Greensboro Fire Department's Swift Water Rescue Team is waiting to hear whether the crew will be needed in Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The team spent Monday loading boats, testing motors and preparing to possibly deploy.

"I want to be down there. And I want to be helping," said Firefighter Jonathan Moore, who is a member of the Swift Water Rescue Team. "We're just waiting for Texas to say either we need them, or we're good."

Moore has been called in to help with flood rescues during Hurricane Joaquin, Hurricane Arthur and Hurricane Matthew. He says pictures he's seen on the news of the devastation in Houston, bring back memories of previous rescue missions.

"It reminds me a lot of Hurricane Matthew. Just widespread flooding, lots of people displaced, lots of people trapped in their homes when the water rose past what they thought it might," he said. "It's tough to see it firsthand and realize that they are out. That's it. They don't have anything left but each other."

Moore and his team have saved dozens of people and animals who were trapped inside homes during flooding. It can be a dangerous job, but Moore says he's eager to help.

"It's usually harder when you come home. When we come home and I get to go home to my family and everything is all right. We are dry. We're safe-- I'm safe. That's when it usually hits," he explained. "You realize that that's going to be their life for the next several months. They have to rebuild everything."

Copyright 2017 WFMY