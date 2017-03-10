Greensboro Taxis To Be Inspected For Safety: Police

(Photo: Pablo Martnez / EyeEm, Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Taxis that run in Greensboro will go through safety inspections on March 22, Greensboro Police announced.

The inspection is to make sure all 160 taxis are meeting the safety and cleanliness standards, and if the meters operate properly.

The inspections are required by a city ordinance and are done every two months.

The safety inspection looks at 29 items ranging from a two-way radio, to windshield wipers, to a proper-working meter for fare and mileage.

Along with the safety standards, the amount a taxi driver can charge is regulated by the city.

Taxis that do not pass inspection will be out of service until repairs are made.

