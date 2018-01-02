Greensboro Teen Dies After Crashing Into Tree: Police

Red light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background. (Photo: artolympic, artolympic)

GREENSBORO - A Greensboro teenager was killed in a one-car accident Monday night when he ran off the road.

17-year-old Montavious Robinson was going west around the 400 block of Clark Ave. when he lost control of the 2001 Acura CL he was driving and crashed into a tree. Greensboro police said Robinson died at the scene around 10:49.

Passengers Stuart Humphries, Mr. Donovan McRae, both 17, and Donnie Wilson-Hightower, 18, were taken to Moses Cone Hospital. Wilson-Hightower is listed as being in critical condition. The other two were released from the hospital.

Clark Ave. was shut down but has since re-opened. The crash is still being investigated.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY