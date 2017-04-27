Help Fill A Greensboro Time Capsule To Be Opened 100 Years From Now

Close view of an antique clock face. (Photo: Vlad Kharitonov, Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- 100 years from now...Greensboro Police will be digging up a time capsule filled with memories and personal items from today.

The Police Department is filling a time capsule - and they want the public to help fill it up!

You can help fill the capsule with art, photos, letters, essays, poems, or songs that tell what police and community relations were like in 2017.





Greensboro Police will bury a second capsule with a few police items such as a body camera, badge, patch, photos, CSI items, and a letter from Chief Scott to the chief of police serving in 2117.

“Through the objects placed in these time capsules, we are sending messages to future generations about how our officers and our profession were perceived during this time in our city’s history,” said Chief Wayne Scott. “Every object in the time capsule will tell a story. Collectively, those stories will provide an emotional context for what it was like to be an officer and a community member in Greensboro.”

The containers are 18 inches wide, deep, and long.

The time capsules will be buried along 100 Police Plaza sometime in the fall. They will be registered with the International Time Capsule Society.

The two engraved vaults that will serve as the time capsules were donated by Steve Blackwell, managing partner of Lambeth-Troxler Funeral & Cremation Service.

Click here to submit an item to be buried in the time capsule.

