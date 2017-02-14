WFMY
Greensboro Toddler Attacked By Two Dogs

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 11:05 AM. EST February 14, 2017

GREENSBORO - A toddler was found critically injured in his backyard after being attacked by two dogs Tuesday morning.

Around 9:10 a.m., Greensboro Police arrived at a home at 1206 Valley View Street and found two dogs lying beside the toddler. One of the dogs was shot by a Greensboro Police Officer for the child's safety. The other dog escaped before GPD could track it down. The search is still on for the other dog.

The child was taken to Baptist Children's Hospital. The breeds of the dogs are undetermined at this time.

 

 

 

