Greensboro Toddler Attacked By Two Dogs

Ben Powell/WFMY News 2 photo.

GREENSBORO - A toddler was found critically injured in his backyard after being attacked by two dogs Tuesday morning.

.@GSO_Police say a toddler was attacked by 2 dogs in Greensboro. I'm on scene gathering info and interviews w/ neighbors. Stay tuned. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/Bvs8ThYpOQ — Ben Powell (@benpowelltv) February 14, 2017

Around 9:10 a.m., Greensboro Police arrived at a home at 1206 Valley View Street and found two dogs lying beside the toddler. One of the dogs was shot by a Greensboro Police Officer for the child's safety. The other dog escaped before GPD could track it down. The search is still on for the other dog.

The child was taken to Baptist Children's Hospital. The breeds of the dogs are undetermined at this time.

