Greensboro Update From Mayor Nancy Vaughan

GREENSBORO, NC -- Here on the Good Morning Show, we like to give you a chance to ask questions directly of your local leaders! This morning, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan joined Meghann Mollerus on the Good Morning Show to talk about the latest things happening in Greensboro.

They first discussed the NCAA deciding to again host championship events in Greensboro, and North Carolina, after the legislature repealed House Bill two. Mayor Vaughan said she was excited to hear the news and said we may find out as early as next week whether or not Greensboro will host any of the neutral site championships.

We also asked the mayor for her opinion on the latest bill proposed by the legislature. House Bill 728 says if an intercollegiate athletic association boycotts North Carolina, then the UNC campuses that are a part of that conference are prohibited from extending the grant of media rights to that conference. That means schools, including UNC and NC State, would leave the conference when their media contracts expire. Mayor Vaughan said, "I think its really unfortunate. Schools are allowed free speech, they're allowed to express whether they agree with something and I think the legislature is being really heavy handed with this and I don't think it sends a good message."

The mayor also talked about a big event happening in downtown Greensboro in a couple weeks! The groundbreaking for the Tanger Performing Arts Center is scheduled for April 26th. The mayor said construction will happen in phases so people can see the progress, and it'll help the city with utilities.

She also mentioned the National Folk Festival which Greensboro will host in September and the progress on the new jungle gym at the Greensboro Children's Museum!

